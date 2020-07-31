The Milky Way. The Milky Way.

The Milk Way Adventure Park ranks second in the UK in the website’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best series.

The family-run adventure park near Clovelly is above the likes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Alton Towers, Crealy and Brighton Palace Pier, and was second to Paulton Park.

Not only that, it ranks sixth in Europe – ahead of Disneyland Paris – and 16th in the world.

TripAdvisor pulls together reviews and ratings from every attraction, and uses the information to spotlight the very best.

Milky Way founder Trevor Stanbury said the award was testament to the park’s ‘fun for all the family’ ethos.

“This is all about customer comments and how much they enjoy their day,” he said.

“We offer a day out which a lot of families like. I’ve always believed, back to when we started and it was based on my kids, I still wanted to play and join in – and it proves that’s the case with the vast majority.

“A lot of people come here because they can have a family day out in the fullest sense.”

Mr Stanbury said a lot of what makes the Milky Way a success with visitors is the quality of staff at the adventure park.

“All our full time staff have been with us for 12 to 15 years and in some cases, up to 30,” he said.

“We set out to be the best and the only way you can do that in this industry is to have staff here full time who understand the business, and understand what makes a good day out.

“If they are willing and smiling and generally helpful it leaves a lasting impression.”

Like so many businesses, the Milky Way has had to make changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors must pre-book, and some indoor facilities are not available in line with Government guidelines.

As well as implementing social distancing measures, such as a one way system, leaving empty rows or seats on rides, and extra cleaning measures, the park has introduced a new mobile app.

The app includes an interactive map, and live messaging highlighting things such as show times. There are also plans to include food and drink ordering.

Mr Stanbury said: “A lot of the measures are simple things, but a lot of though has gone into it.”