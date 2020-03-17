The Milky Way Adventure Park said it had taken the ‘difficult’ decision in light of the Government’s advice.

A statement from the attraction said it felt it was its responsibility to take action, but warned the closure could have a ‘potentially dire impact’ on the business and its staff.

Although no date has been set for the park to reopen, the statement promised ‘exciting new additions’ once it begins operating again.

A statement from the Milky Way Adventure Park said: “In the light of the government’s clear advice, and despite the potentially dire impact on both our business and staff, we have taken the difficult decision to close for the time being. We feel strongly it is our responsibility to do so.

“Our sincere thanks and best wishes go out to the brave NHS staff on the front lines who will bear the brunt of the hardship over the coming weeks.

“We’re so sorry to have to announce this, but hope you will understand. As soon as we are able we will be open and operating again...with some exciting new additions which we might share more about in the coming weeks to give you something to look forward to! We’ll get the news to you as and when we can reopen and hope that we can count on your support then, when we will definitely need it.

“The Stanbury family and all of our team would like to thank you for your understanding at what is a very difficult time for all of us. Stay safe and be kind.”

The Milky Way started as a farm attraction, and was opened by Trevor and Christine Stanbury in 1984.

Over the years the site has evolved into the all-weather adventure park, and is still run by the Stanbury family.

It was voted the second best amusement park in the UK in the 2019 Tripadvisor Traveller’s Choice awards.