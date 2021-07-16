A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Valley of Rocks

Published: 7:00 AM July 16, 2021

Remember to bring seating and a picnic or pre-order from Perfect Picnics, wrap up warm and bring a torch - Credit: Pleasure Dome Theatre Company

At the end of July a Shakespeare classic will be performed outside at the Valley of Rocks near Lynton and Lynmouth.

Between Tuesday, July 27, and Saturday, August 7, Pleasure Dome Theatre Company will be performing Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Theseus and Hippolyta are having a party, bigger and better than any before, and you're invited! But beware of gate-crashers of a particularly magical nature - once you're in the forest, things can get a little wild…

Grooving back to their home at the Valley of Rocks, Pleasure Dome Theatre Company invite you to join a company of mischievous fairies, love-blind romantics, and earnest actors for a festival like no other. Watch the sunset as you enjoy this funky production of William Shakespeare's classic comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by the award-winning Scott Le Crass filled with music, mayhem, and magic!

“A perfect evening with superb entertainment. Very imaginative. Wonderful setting used to total excellence.” ★★★★★ BritishTheatre.com for LEAR 2019

Performance Dates:

Valley of Rocks: Tuesday, July 27 – Saturday, August 7, at 7:30pm. Sunday Matinee at 3:00pm. No shows on Monday.

Knackershole Garden Theatre, Dulverton: Thursday, August 5, 2:30pm.

Castle Gardens, Taunton in association with The Brewhouse: Wednesday 11th- Thursday 12th August 6:00pm.

Remember to bring seating and a picnic or pre-order from Perfect Picnics, wrap up warm and bring a torch. All FAQs are answered on the website: www.pleasuredometheatrecompany.com