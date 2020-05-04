The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 9pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday, May 5.

Gusts of up to 50mph are expected, and people have been warned to stay alert to a small chance of disruption, such as a short term loss of power or mobile phone coverage.

It warned coastal areas may be affected by spray and large waves.

The Met Office said: “Strong easterly winds will develop across southwest England and parts of Wales during Monday evening and overnight before gradually easing through Tuesday morning.

“Winds will gust to around 50mph at times, especially over and to the lee of high ground.”