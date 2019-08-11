The Met Office storm warning The Met Office storm warning

The Met Office yellow warning issued from 3pm until 8pm has said heavy showers and thunderstorms could produce disruption in some places.

It follows yellow warnings for Friday and Saturday for heavy rain and string winds - some trees and branches fell but on the whole disruption was kept to a minimum.

The Met Office said thunderstorms could be very localised, particularly in terms of rainfall.

It has the following advice below for staying safe during a storm.

Before the thunderstorm

- Unplug all non-essential appliances, including the television, as lightning can cause power surges.

- Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.

During the thunderstorm

- Avoid using the phone - telephone lines can conduct electricity

- Avoid using taps and sinks - metal pipes can conduct electricity

- If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects

- Avoid activities such as golf, angling or boating on a lake

- Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles

- If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground

- If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately