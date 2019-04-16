The shop is opening on Thursday, April 18, and the first 40 customers to make a purchase in store will be gifted a goody bag.

The first 20 customers to find envelopes hidden around the shop will also be reawarded with a voucher to spend on Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Country Casual goods.

The shop opening has created six new jobs.

Sue Martin, area manager for the store, said: ““We are excited to welcome locals to our new store in Bideford. It's going to be a great addition to Merry Harriers Garden Centre and to the local retail mix.

“The team have some fun activities planned to mark the opening, with lots of opportunities to win vouchers to spend on our new season collections.”