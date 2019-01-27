Mermaid Walk in Barnstaple. Picture: Matt Smart Mermaid Walk in Barnstaple. Picture: Matt Smart

Mermaid Walk will shut on Monday (January 28) between the High Street and Rackfield Court.

Usually the bus stops in Mermaid Walk, but it will be diverted along Belle Meadow to the bus station.

The resurfacing will be welcomed by some, including former Barnstaple mayor Julie Hunt.

Mrs Hunt called on Devon County Council for action during her mayorship in 2017 to repair the road which she hailed as in ‘an appalling state’.

A DCC spokesman said: “Mermaid Walk will be closed, from the junction with High Street to Rackfield Court, for around eight weeks from 28 January, for resurfacing work.

“The bus stop will be temporarily suspended and traffic will be diverted via B3149 Mermaid Cross, A39 inner relief road, A3125 Belle Meadow Road, Queen Street, Boutport Street.

“There will then be a further two week closure for resurfacing in Boutport Street, between its junction with Coronation Street to Norah Bellot Court.

“The signed diversion will be via A39 inner relief road, A3125 Belle Meadow Road, Queen Street, Boutport Street.”

Chris Harbour, operations manager for Stagecoach South West, said: “Due to the road closure in Mermaid Walk, Barnstaple, all Stagecoach services that operate via Mermaid Walk in the direction of the bus station are being diverted via the inner relief road.

“Unfortunately we are unable to serve Mermaid Walk, Greenlanes or Boutport Street at this time due to the road closure and advise passengers to instead use the bus station in Barnstaple as their alternative stop.

“Whilst we appreciate the road closure is necessary to facilitate the works being done, we have given customers as much advance notice of the route diversion as possible and are sorry for any disruption caused.

“All other services operating in the direction of Ilfracombe, Braunton, North Devon District hospital and Gorwell are unaffected.”