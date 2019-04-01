Mermaids Teacup in Cross Street welcomed more than 100 people to a champagne launch on Saturday, March 30. Owners Asher Kennedy and Steven Wallace renovated the premises themselves with the help of their young family over the course of six weeks to be ready for the opening event. They mainly worked on it in their spare time, often late into the night, as Steven also runs a heating engineering business. Asher was inspired to create the name Mermaids Teacup and the interior artwork and design compliments the choice. A feature of the building is the original heavy duty refrigerator door which remains but now leads the way to the bathrooms. Steven said: We were overwhelmed by the influx of visitors to the venue on Saturday and supplied more than 120 flutes of champagne as well as our trademark eatables. Weve wanted to open a tea room for quite a while now in Northam because there wasnt one at the time, so when the property came up we jumped at the opportunity. Mermaids Teacup is open Sunday to Wednesday from 10am.