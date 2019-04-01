The new Mermaid's Teacup in Northam. Picture: Ray Goldsmith The new Mermaid's Teacup in Northam. Picture: Ray Goldsmith

Mermaid’s Teacup in Cross Street welcomed more than 100 people to a champagne launch on Saturday, March 30.

Owners Asher Kennedy and Steven Wallace renovated the premises themselves with the help of their young family over the course of six weeks to be ready for the opening event.

They mainly worked on it in their spare time, often late into the night, as Steven also runs a heating engineering business.

Asher was inspired to create the name Mermaid’s Teacup and the interior artwork and design compliments the choice.

A feature of the building is the original heavy duty refrigerator door which remains but now leads the way to the bathrooms.

Steven said: “We were overwhelmed by the influx of visitors to the venue on Saturday and supplied more than 120 flutes of champagne as well as our trademark eatables.

“We’ve wanted to open a tea room for quite a while now in Northam because there wasn’t one at the time, so when the property came up we jumped at the opportunity.”

Mermaid’s Teacup is open Sunday to Wednesday from 10am.