News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Mercy for homeless woman found with £2,000 fake cash

Logo Icon

Court Reporter

Published: 2:53 PM February 10, 2021   
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A homeless teenager was found with more than £2,000 of fake banknotes after being arrested for threatening to smash windows in Barnstaple.

Kaitlyn Parker lost her temper after she was evicted from the home of a friend who had taken her in temporarily during the first lockdown.

Police found her on the pavement outside the house, shouting threats at the owner, and surrounded by plastic bags, one of which contained the counterfeit cash.

She told police that she had no intention of using it because it was printed on copier paper and could not me mistaken for the new-style plasticated notes.

Parker, aged 19, formerly of Runnacleave Road, Ilfracombe, but now homeless, admitted possession of counterfeit currency and threatening to cause criminal damage.

You may also want to watch:

She was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 30 days of rehabilitation activities by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He told her that people caught with counterfeit money normally go straight to prison but he was taking account of her autism and extreme vulnerability.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to return Bideford steam locomotive's nameplates
  2. 2 Instow residents urged to pool broadband vouchers
  3. 3 Revisited: Huge waves hit the North Devon coast
  1. 4 A year into the pandemic at The Warren Nursing Home
  2. 5 Northam residents urged to have their say with climate survey
  3. 6 The See Hear Centre in Barnstaple needs a new home
  4. 7 Successful Barnstaple lockdown laptop appeal will keep going
  5. 8 Poignant send-off for much-loved cricket umpire
  6. 9 'When are you coming home daddy?' Heart-breaking story of a family separated by immigration
  7. 10 Driver jailed after web of lies to escape speeding ticket

He said it was likely she had been exploited by being the counterfeit notes but said it was a serious offence because it undermines the integrity of the economy and risk losses to businesses.

He had adjourned sentence overnight to check that she would receive temporary housing during the extreme winter weather.

Mr Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, said Parker had been taken in by a friend who asked her to leave her home in Mill Street, Bideford, in July last year.

She had been locked out of the house and was stood on the pavement swearing and threatening to break windows when police arrested her and found the £2,285 counterfeit currency in her property.

Miss Hollie Gilbery, defending, said Parker is extremely vulnerable to exploitation by others because of her autism and a difficult childhood in which she was taken into care as a result of domestic violence in her home.

She said she is not receiving more support and hopes to get a place in the Amber Foundation, a rehabilitative community in Chulmleigh.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ilfracombe newshound Ragamuffin meets the Gazette's Tony Gussin. Picture: Matt Smart

The Gazette's Tony Gussin moves on after 20 years

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon
Black dumbbell set. Close up of many metal dumbbells on rack in sport fitness center.

Two Barnstaple gyms fined for staying open during lockdown

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon
North Devon Gazette front page

A message from the editor regarding distribution

Joe Bulmer

Author Picture Icon
Instow teenagers Poppy and Lulu Goaman on their 24 hour run for Over & Above, joined by godmother Lizzie Kivell whose recent cancer diagnosis inspired them to raise money

Instow girls run for 24 hours for Over and Above

Tony Gussin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus