Mercy for homeless woman found with £2,000 fake cash

Published: 2:53 PM February 10, 2021

A homeless teenager was found with more than £2,000 of fake banknotes after being arrested for threatening to smash windows in Barnstaple.

Kaitlyn Parker lost her temper after she was evicted from the home of a friend who had taken her in temporarily during the first lockdown.

Police found her on the pavement outside the house, shouting threats at the owner, and surrounded by plastic bags, one of which contained the counterfeit cash.

She told police that she had no intention of using it because it was printed on copier paper and could not me mistaken for the new-style plasticated notes.

Parker, aged 19, formerly of Runnacleave Road, Ilfracombe, but now homeless, admitted possession of counterfeit currency and threatening to cause criminal damage.

She was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months and ordered to do 30 days of rehabilitation activities by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He told her that people caught with counterfeit money normally go straight to prison but he was taking account of her autism and extreme vulnerability.

He said it was likely she had been exploited by being the counterfeit notes but said it was a serious offence because it undermines the integrity of the economy and risk losses to businesses.

He had adjourned sentence overnight to check that she would receive temporary housing during the extreme winter weather.

Mr Brian Fitzherbert, prosecuting, said Parker had been taken in by a friend who asked her to leave her home in Mill Street, Bideford, in July last year.

She had been locked out of the house and was stood on the pavement swearing and threatening to break windows when police arrested her and found the £2,285 counterfeit currency in her property.

Miss Hollie Gilbery, defending, said Parker is extremely vulnerable to exploitation by others because of her autism and a difficult childhood in which she was taken into care as a result of domestic violence in her home.

She said she is not receiving more support and hopes to get a place in the Amber Foundation, a rehabilitative community in Chulmleigh.