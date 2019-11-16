Join the lads for the Men's Rugby Ramble and raise money for North Devon Hospice. Picture: NDH Join the lads for the Men's Rugby Ramble and raise money for North Devon Hospice. Picture: NDH

The Men's Rugby Ramble offers North Devon guys the chance to step out in support of other local men, who are facing the end of their life or losing someone they love.

The inaugural event sponsored by Boden Group will take place on Sunday, February 23 at Barnstaple Rugby Club.

After being greeted with a hot pasty, the men will tackle a five mile walk, starting and finishing at the club.

To break up the route, and make sure everyone is suitably refreshed, there will be two free beer stations along the way.

The walkers will be rewarded with a further congratulatory free pint at the finish line, along with a curry and hot buffet, before cheering on England versus Ireland in the crunch Six Nations game.

Gerard Fawcitt, from North Devon Hospice, said it will be a day to remember.

He said: "Guys, this is your chance to make a difference. It's time for local men to walk in support of those who need the care of the hospice.

"You can help someone who is facing the end of their life to be cared for, pain-free, and surrounded by their loved ones. You can also make sure that someone who is facing the loss of a loved one does not go through it alone."

The event will help people such as Simon Granville-Jones, from Bradworthy.

He has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and is currently being supported by North Devon Hospice.

Hew said: "If there was no hospice, we wouldn't know where to go. We'd end up suffering our thoughts and our worries by ourselves. These people just want to help you and after a day at the hospice I feel re-energised, rejuvenated. Please support the Men's Rugby Ramble, to help North Devon Hospice help people like me."

As well walking to make a difference, Gerard says those taking part in the Men's Rugby Ramble will be guaranteed a great day out.

He added: "To make sure that those taking part have a fantastic time, we've put together an unbeatable package.

"Along the route there will be two beers stops, one English-themed and the other Irish-themed, in honour of the huge rugby match that we'll all be enjoying later in the day. To keep the energy levels up walkers will get a pasty at the start and a curry and hot buffet at the end, plus we've got a whole host of other treats planned for the day.

"The guys will also get their free Men's Rugby Ramble hat to wear, to show they are walking to make a difference. So sign up now with your friends, family or workmates, for what is going to be a great day out."

To celebrate the launch of the Men's Rugby Ramble, men are being offered the chance to sign up for the special price of just £15. But this only lasts until midnight on November 29. Visit mensrugbyramble.co.uk to register.