Candle memory bags at Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Christine Hosey Candle memory bags at Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Christine Hosey

A new Memories by Moonlight ceremony will be broadcast live on Facebook from the Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell at 9pm on Saturday, September 26, giving people the opportunity to light a candle and come together virtually for a special evening of refection.

The poignant and uplifting ceremony will feature readings from all three of the charity’s children’s hospices – Little Harbour, Little Bridge House near Barnstaple and Charlton Farm near Bristol.

It will also include music, poems and a two-minute applause to celebrate the lives of those no longer with us. The names of loved ones will also appear along the bottom of the screen.

Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW said: “Due to the pandemic, the charity has had to adapt many things over the last few months – the care and support we offer to children as well as the fundraising events that help to fund that vital support for more than 500 local families.

“We hope our new Memories by Moonlight event will give people a lovely way to support the work we do while remembering the special people in their lives.”

Everyone who registers to take part in the event, which is being sponsored by National Friendly, will get the chance to join the virtual memory ceremony.

People can then choose to simply donate in memory of their loved one, or complete a walk or activity at a time and location that suits them and ask friends and family to make a donation towards this.

Participants will receive a beautiful memory pack in the post, which will include a candle bag to decorate, along with a tea light to light on the evening and a booklet to accompany the memory ceremony.

Kiley added: “We look forward to connecting with everyone at the memory ceremony on the evening of September 26, which we are sure will be a very special night.”

To sign up to Memories by Moonlight visit www.chsw.org.uk/moonlight. Registration is £10 and a memory pack, along with details of how to access the Memory Ceremony, will be sent in the post.

For more information, you can also call the CHSW fundraising team on 01726 871800.