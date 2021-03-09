Meeting set up to discuss affordable housing in Braunton

Published: 9:00 AM March 9, 2021

A group of Braunton residents have called an online public meeting to discuss the lack of genuinely affordable housing for rent for the families and young people in Braunton.

They want to consult with Braunton villagers on the setting up of a Community Land Trust (CLT). CLTs can offer opportunities for local communities to provide affordable accommodation for local people by developing land that otherwise would not be given planning permission.

Roy Tomlinson, a spokesperson for the Project Group which is calling the meeting, said: “These are small developments of 10 to 25 houses which can make an important contribution to meeting the need for affordable housing for rent, which the private developers will never do.

"We want to consult with Braunton villagers and seek support to establish a local CLT with a view to finding an appropriate site in the Village.”

The Project Group are making an open invitation to all Braunton villagers to join an online public meeting on March 18th at 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

The meeting will have a presentation from Middlemarch Community Led Housing CIC, who are providing professional support and guidance to a similar scheme in Georgeham, and who will explain what is involved followed by a discussion of how this could be taken forward.

The meeting can be accessed via zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86988165350 and more information and the meeting link is on the group’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/BrauntonCLT.