The Barnstaple restaurants have partnered up with online food ordering platform Uber Eats to deliver orders to residents within a one-and-a-half mile radius of the Roundswell Business Park and Eastern Avenue eateries.

Food and drink can be ordered for 'McDelivery' through the Uber Eats app, with a delivery charge of £3.50.

Barnstaple franchisee David Hunt said: "After many years successfully trading in Barnstaple, we enter the digital age with Uber Eats, offering this delivery service.

"The future is here and it's great news for Barnstaple."

Mr Hunt started a delivery service in Taunton in September last year, with the number of delivery drivers rising from two to 14.

A revamped Roundswell restaurant reopened in May last year to utilise digital technology including the McDonald's click and collect app and self service ordering points, both of which were already available at the Eastern Avenue restaurant.