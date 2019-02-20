Mayor of Barnstaple, Councillor Ian Roome joins Royal Marines in Norway during their cold weather exercises. Mayor of Barnstaple, Councillor Ian Roome joins Royal Marines in Norway during their cold weather exercises.

Councillor Ian Roome visited the Commando Logistic Regiment (CLR) during its cold weather exercises in Bardufoss, Norway, the same region where Prince Harry has been performing duties as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The mayor, who served at Chivenor when it was an RAF base, visited personnel from the various squadrons which form the regiment after being invited by CLR’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Aldeiy Anderson.

Councillor Roome has been campaigning to keep personnel at RMB Chivenor, which could be facing closure following a review announced in 2016.

Despite the announcement, defence ministers have hinted the base will remain open in some form, with an official announcement expected soon.

Cllr Roome said: “The visit was extremely successful in supporting members of the Commando Logistic Regiment, who live in our community with their families. It is really important, especially seeing the tremendous specialist work they perform out in extreme weather conditions, as well as in this country that we support the campaign to save RMB Chivenor.

“I am sure the Defence Secretary will agree in an announcement to be made soon, that the base will remain open in North Devon.

“The community of Barnstaple will have a real opportunity to show how much they value and support the Commando Logistic Regiment based at Chivenor by attending the Freedom March on Thursday, April 4.

“This recent visit to Norway has shown me that we are so lucky to have these specialist military personnel within North Devon and it is so vital to our local economy that it remains for many years to come.”

With temperatures reaching -30C, the mayor was kitted out with specialist clothing by Logistic Support Squadron before embarking on a tour of one of the training facilities.

The facility trains personnel techniques to survive in extreme weather conditions, and the mayor got stuck in by diving into snow holes, survival shelters made from trees and foliage, and a Quinzee – a shelter made out of snow.

He went on to visit the medical squadron which provides emergency medical and surgical support to 3 Commando Brigade, before visiting Mayor of Malselv, Nils Ole Foshaug, where he presented a certificate of friendship on behalf of Barnstaple Town Council.