Max Woosey, aged 10, has now raised almost £9,000 for the charity after pitching a tent in his back garden at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

Braunton’s answer to intrepid fundraiser Captain Tom Moore has drawn international attention, including a story on America’s CBS news network, which has helped to ensure donations from far and wide.

Now Max, who is not planning on coming indoors just yet, has set his sights on raising £10,000.

It all began when he hoped to raise £100 for the charity that cared for the Woosey’s family friends Rick and Sue in their final days.

Mx said: “It’s been great fun camping out all this time, but I never thought I would raise this much.

“I loved seeing donations come in from places like America and Hong Kong, and that’s just made me even more determined to carry on sleeping in my little tent for as long as I can.

“My tent is pretty small, there’s only room for me, my teddies and a couple of Beano comics. But it’s a real adventure and I’m so happy that we’ve raised so much money for the hospice.”

Max’s story has gone viral and has seen him feature in local, national and international news.

Mum Rachael Woosey explained how their friend and neighbour Rick had given Max his tent and told him to have many adventures in it.

She said: “We are so proud that Max chose to do this. We have had some terrible weather and while I’ve been awake at night worrying about him, he’s been absolutely fine and never once considered coming inside. He’s shown such determination and the donations to his fundraising page have really spurred him on. I honestly can’t believe he’s reached 100 nights.

“It’s been a crazy experience as we’ve done media interviews with so many news outlets, but he’s taken it all in his stride and it’s made him even more determined. Our challenge now will be getting him back inside before winter!”

To mark the 100th night of Max’s sponsored campout, North Devon Hospice delivered him a special cake, baked by the hospice catering team in the shape of his now famous tent.

Stephen Roberts, NDH chief executive, said: “Lockdown has thrown up some truly inspiring stories, and I think that Max’s efforts are up there with the very best.

“He is certainly the Captain Tom of his generation, and to have reached 100 nights of camping outside, especially given the storms we’ve had, is just incredible.”

Sponsor Max for his incredible lockdown camp out at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/max-woosey1 .