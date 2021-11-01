Max ‘The Boy in the Tent’ Woosey wins Pride of Britain Award

North Devon's ‘The Boy in the Tent’ Max Woosey who has spent more than 550 nights sleeping under canvas, has won the Spirit of Adventure Award at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards.

Max received his award from one of his personal heroes, television adventurer Bear Grylls.

Neighbour and family friend Rick Abbott was terminally ill with cancer when he gave Max a tent, and told him to ‘go have an adventure’.

Super camper Max Woosey - Credit: Submitted

When Rick passed away, Max decided to do a sponsored camp out to raise money for the hospice which had cared for his friend in his final weeks.

Max has also inspired thousands of other children to take part in Max’s Big Camp Out which raised awareness of children’s mental health, and says: “It makes me so happy to know I’m helping other people. There was a time the tent collapsed and it was soaking and I was tired and I came in and started crying, but I went back out.”

Max Woosey from Braunton with the tent donated by family friend Rick, whose death inspired him to do his charity campout for North Devon Hospice. - Credit: Archant

“I am so honoured to win a Pride of Britain Award. I have loved almost every minute of it. I never thought I would win such an award, after all I am just sleeping.”

Proud mum Rachael said: “No matter how awful the weather is he goes out night after night and will not give up. It has been an incredible 18 months, he has shown true grit and determination and winning a Pride of Britain award is the absolute cherry on the cake.

“It just goes to show what children can achieve if we listen to them and let them have a go.”

In March 2020, he set himself the target of sleeping in the tent until the end of lockdown, and hoped he might raise £100.

Max taking appeal global - Credit: Submitted

As lockdown restrictions dragged on, Max refused to come in from the cold and donations poured into his JustGiving page. Now, over 18 months later, he is still on his fundraising mission.

At 8pm each night, the 11-year-old puts on his pyjamas, collects up his teddies, the Beano and his torch, says goodnight to his parents and makes his way to the garden. The marathon camper has now been sleeping outdoors for more than 500 nights, braving sub-zero frosts, heatwaves, and even Storm Bella.

Max Woosey and mum Rachael appear live on BBC breakfast TV - Credit: BBC

He has raised more than £640,000 for North Devon Hospice, enough to pay for 15 community nurses and cover more than half the hospice’s estimated losses due to the pandemic.