Max 'Boy in the Tent' Woosey meets PM Boris Johnson

Published: 12:46 PM July 10, 2021

Braunton’s Max Woosley, who has been camping in his garden since the beginning of lockdown last year, pitched his tent in the Downing Street Garden on Friday ahead of the charity’s national sleepout on that night (July 9).

Marathon camper Max ‘Boy in the Tent’ Woosey pitched his tent and met the Prime Minister in the garden at Number 10 yesterday to help rally support for vulnerable children across the UK. Dilyn the dog also gave Max an enthusiastic welcome.

11-year-old Max’s camping adventures started when he began sleeping in his garden in Devon after his neighbour Rick, who later died of cancer, gave him a tent to ‘have an adventure in’. He has slept out for over 400 nights and earlier this week became a ‘zookeeper by night’ sleeping out at ZSL London Zoo for Action for Children.

Max and The Prime Minister - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

His exciting camping journey has led him to the door of Number 10, where he met the Prime Minister, and pitched his tent in the garden. The Prime Minister has previously sent Max letters of support for his camping and fundraising efforts.

Max is asked the public to support Action for Children’s national sleepout across the UK, where families took part in ‘Boycott your Bed’ by sleeping out in the most unusual place they could think of - whether it was camping out under the stars or bunking down in the bathroom.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Today I met Max who has done an absolutely stellar job of raising money for some very worthy causes by sleeping outside for over a year now.

“Max has inspired young people all over the country and I support his efforts today to raise money for the children who need it most.”

Max Woosey said: “It’s so exciting to visit Number 10 and meet the Prime Minister. Although I can’t see myself ever sleeping in an actual bed again, I didn’t expect my adventure to bring me to one of the most famous addresses in the world! I hope my camping efforts will inspire children and families across the country to support Boycott your Bed.”

Max and The Prime Minister - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Melanie Armstrong, Action for Children’s chief executive said: “It’s been a very tough year, but Max and his trusty tent have been a shining light to children all over the UK. We want every child to have a safe and happy childhood and are delighted that the Prime Minister is able to meet Max today. We would love families to follow Max’s example and support Boycott your Bed to help children who have been hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Action for Children hosted a virtual event, connecting everyone who registered with thousands of others who bedded down in unusual places across the UK.

The live night of entertainment and activities saw magician Dynamo casting his spell live from the studio. He was joined by a host of famous faces including Jess Hynes, Lydia Bright, Jake Quickenden, Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk, TV presenter Laura Hamilton, Angela Rippon and DJ Charlotte de Carle for a night in aid of Action for Children. Charity ambassadors Larry Lamb and Jenny Agutter are also backing the campaign.