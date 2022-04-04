Matthew Charlton: Police renew appeal for missing Combe Martin man

Police have released a new image of missing person Matthew Charlton, who remains missing from the Combe Martin area.

Matthew is 22-years-old and was last seen in the ‘Woodlands’ district of Combe Martin area at around noon on Tuesday 29 March; police have today released an image of Matthew in the dark jacket he was last seen wearing.

He is described as a white male, with light brown hair and is 5ft 11in tall.

Missing Combe Martin man Matthew Charlton - Credit: DC Police

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo said: “Matthew was last seen wearing a dark raincoat, black hooded top and black jogging style trousers. He was also wearing black Nike trainers with a red ‘tick logo’. He likes to walk the coast paths near his home but may visit Ilfracombe or Barnstaple travelling by bus.

“Both the police and his family are growing increasingly concerned for Matthew and we urgently need to find him to make sure he is ok.

“We also need to hear from anyone who knows Matthew or is a friend of his and has seen and spoken with him in the past couple of weeks, as this detail could give us a vital information about where he may have gone, or how he is feeling.

“If you have seen Matthew or know of his current whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999 quoting log number 713 March 29.

“If you are a friend of Matthew and have any information that could assist us, please get in touch immediately.”