North Devon Gazette > News

Masons donate £20,000 to food banks

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 7:00 AM January 15, 2022
Devonshire Freemasons Christmas grants to local foodbanks

Devonshire Freemasons Christmas grants to local foodbanks - Credit: Devonshire Freemasons

Freemasons from Devon have made a series of Christmas grants to local food banks, bringing their contributions last year alone to around £28,500.  

Exeter, North Devon, Buckfastleigh, Tavistock and Plymouth Food banks received £4,000 each from Devonshire Freemasons to help with the expected surge in demand over the festive season.  

In the UK, more than 14 million people are living in poverty - including 4.5 million children. During the pandemic, food banks supported by the Trussell Trust network saw an unprecedented increase in need.  

Between April and September, food banks in their network provided 1,239,399 of emergency food parcels to people in crisis – of these, 470,854 went to children. Overall, this represents a 47% increase in need during the crisis compared to a 23% increase seen this time last year.  

The last published figures (2018-19) suggest over 24,000 food parcels were handed out just in Devon. 

Devon News

