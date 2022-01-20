These companies are out to tempt you before you're out of nappies

The scene at Bucks Mills on Monday, where a shipping container containing nappies and sanitary products washed up and spilled its contents. Picture: Rob Anthony - Credit: Rob Anthony

Most of us know when we are trying to be sold something, when a cold caller rings up or seeing adverts on the telly with smiley, happy people showing how their life has dramatically improved since buying a certain product.

These are actually the type of adverts I deem to be less harmful, because of the fact we are aware of their motive and can choose to buy or not buy.

But what about the advertising we aren’t aware of? Consumption, encourage by the globalised, capitalist system is pushed on us from many angles, constantly, aggressively, and from before we are even born.

Through the NHS, every single expectant mother is given a ‘bounty pack’ of freebies, such as disposable nappies, creams and baby related coupons and vouchers. Free stuff is a really clever marketing tactic as no one really says no to it, and vouchers also work really well because people will spend more money than the voucher is for when redeeming them.

These packs also contain advice, which pushes mothers to feel they need to buy certain products to ensure they are giving their child the best start in life, which naturally all mothers wish to do. The products included in the packs are ones sold by huge pharmaceutical companies who are choosing to give away thousands of free nappies and creams because it will, in turn, make them money, not because they are being kind and generous.

I can’t help but think what a huge great shame it is that disposable nappies were created. Having only started to be commonly used in the UK in 1982, it is very alarming that now 8 million of them are thrown away in the UK, every single day.

Anything we use that is disposable is the perfect scenario for the companies that sell the disposable product, because it means we will keep buying them. It is now the norm in the UK after just 40 years of common use, for us to buy disposable nappies that contain loads of chemicals which directly touch our babies’ skin, constantly, for the first couple of years of their life.

There are, however, less commonly advertised options, cloth nappies are a great alternative, they are practical, less smelly, cheaper in the long run (cheaper from the beginning if you borrow ones from nappy libraries), easy and quick to wash and dry, and most importantly, don’t poison your child’s skin, or their future environment.

Secondly, it is extremely rare for the female human body to not be able to feed a child it has produced, yet you hear many stories from people saying they were ‘unable’ to breastfeed despite wanting to.

How does it come about that we as a nation spend billions of pounds on a powder form of fake milk with loads of rubbish in it, instead of using something perfectly made for human children, that’s free and on tap?

It’s great to have choice, but I have personally experienced a pressured push to use formula when I strongly wanted to breastfeed, which, after declining and then successfully breastfeeding for two years, I now feel could have been very detrimental had I chosen to listen to them.

Nappies and formula aside, there is then all the creams and potions that are advertised to us as though they are essential to buy to ensure the health of our babies.

The likes of talcum powder, which has been proven to be carcinogenic yet is still marketed for babies’ skin, when cornflour, for a fraction of the price, would do the same job. As with many of these expensive creams, there are basic alternatives that are derived from food we eat or other natural sources that don’t cost as much and are not harmful.

So, from the day we are born we are being pushed to unnecessarily consume for the sake of convenience that sacrifices the health and well-being of a baby and its future home because we are short of time, due to working to be able to afford to buy the things that make lives more ‘convenient’.

What a strange world.