Market House to be given new lease of life

Joe Ives Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 AM March 12, 2022
Torrington's Market House

The grade-II listed Market House building at Great Torrington’s Pannier Market is set for repairs and a lick of fresh paint after a decision by the planning committee at Torridge District Council (TDC). 

The work involves repairing the bellcote, where the bell normally sits and which has deteriorated over the past decade – so much so it was deemed a danger to the public and removed last year. 

The property dates back to 1842 and was listed in 1951. It hosts the town’s museum and is in the care of the council. 

A paint analysis carried out as part of the restoration efforts has shown all the different looks the building has had since the nineteenth century, including a rather garish hue from the 1960s. 

The building’s current pink exterior will be painted over in a shade of cream, which is thought to be more in keeping with Market House’s original exterior.  

TDC planners voted unanimously to approve the plans. 

Councillor Chris Leather (Independent, Northam) said: “I like the new colour scheme. I think it really enhances that building.” 

