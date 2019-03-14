The Freedom of the Town was granted to the CLR by Barnstaple Town Council in July 2018 as a recognition of the historical connections and contribution to the town.

The Honorary Freedom of the Town is the highest honour which the council can bestow.

The march organised by RMB Chivenor and the town council will set off from Taw Vale on Thursday April 4 at 11am and will travel along the High Street to Mermaid Cross.

They will then head down North Walk and Castle Street to the Strand where the salute will be taken.

Afterwards they head back to The Square and then on to Taw Vale.

Road closures will be in place from 9.30am until 1pm and can be found on the town council’s website.

The town council is selling handheld flags from Barum House between 10am and 3pm. The flags will cost 25 pence each and all profits will go to the Chivenor Remembrance Garden.

Commanding officer for RMB Chivenor, Lt Col Aldeiy Alderson said: “It is a fantastic honour to have been granted the Freedom of Barnstaple and given the opportunity to exercise the inherent rights that privilege brings.

“Of the units based at RMB Chivenor the Commando Logistic Regiment has the longest history with Barnstaple and all our Royal Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and civilian staff are truly grateful for the close relationship and support from the town and local area.

“Keeping the base open means our men, women and families from all over the UK and Commonwealth can continue to enjoy living here and serving the Crown on your behalf.”

Mrs Kate Graddock, deputy town clerk said: “The town council regards this event as a chance to celebrate the CLR at RMB Chivenor and is proud to be hosting the freedom parade in honour of the regiment.

“This will be the first time the CLR will be marching through Barnstaple, since it was awarded Freedom of the Town. This really is a special event and we hope the people of Barnstaple will come out and show their support.”