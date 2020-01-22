Captain Bobby Paterson and Corporal Jason Raynor plan to run from Minehead to Braunton this April in honour of John Martin and to raise money for North Devon Hospice.

Then when they arrive back in the village, the Braunton Cricket Club members plan to go straight into playing a cricket match.

They plan to do it on the weekend of April 24-25 and hope to raise at least £1,880 - the same as the club's birth date - in memory of John, who was a staunch supporter of the club.

Captain Paterson said: "He was a big character in the village and passed away nearly a year to the day.

"He was a friend of the club but even in his worst time he would still come to the club. He was not well and in great pain, but he would still have a laugh.

"North Devon Hospice was very helpful in making him as comfortable as they could in the last year of his life.

"I approached John to ask if he would be alright with us doing something and I spoke to his wife Vanessa, who is fully involved."

The pair's epic endurance run will see them cover 60 miles and gain more than 11,000 feet in elevation over the two days.

The first day will see them run the 40 miles from Minehead to Ilfracombe and they will set off early the next day to arrive in time for the match at Braunton.

Depending on pre-season fixtures, the date may change, but supporters can keep up to date on their JustGiving page (details below) and also track their progress.

Captain Paterson and another Royal Marine walked the same route to raise money for the club three years ago when it was going through a bad patch and he said he had always been keen to do the route again.

He said: "People have said to us they have lived here all their lives and never been out there, so the thing is, while you are still here, go out and enjoy it.

"It's putting a perspective on life and how you deal with it - even in your hardest times, just realise what you have got."

If you would like to sponsor Capt Paterson and Cpl Raynor, please go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/run-4-john .