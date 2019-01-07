The March appeal is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser and it is hoped people in Ilfracombe will be able to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

Marie Curie supports people affected by terminal illness and the money raised will enable Marie Curie nurses to provide people with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

Marie Curie community fundraiser for Devon, Riona Houghton said: “Whatever your story, donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March unites you with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

“Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you in Ilfracombe means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

“What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal and give out the charity’s daffodils pins in return for donations visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call free on 0800 304 7025.