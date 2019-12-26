The appeal is bidding to raise £250,000 to buy the popular Pilton beauty spot and prevent it being developed, with just over £38,000 raised so far.

Popular masters of the Ceilidh, The Oggle Band, will be playing at Pilton Church Hall on Saturday, January 4 from 8pm until 11pm.

The band have offered to do the gig as a charity event and tickets are £6 (or £12 for a family of two adults and two children) and there will be a bring and share supper, plus a raffle.

Mannings Pit is a popular spot with Pilton locals and generations of the community grew up playing there, while it remains popular with artists, walkers and youngsters.

It was set to go back on the open market after several bids to get planning permission for development, but as it is a designated asset of community value, the community group has the ability to put the sale on hold until January, 2020, to give it time to raise the money.

It does not mean the owner, Summix (Barnstaple) Developments LLP, is obliged to sell to the group or offer any sort of discount.

Information about the January 4 ceilidh can be found at www.manningspit.com/tickets or people can call 01271 376594.