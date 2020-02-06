The Reform have a beer named after me at last! 'ave been waiting 150 years. Tis time for a beer methinks. pic.twitter.com/8j9prEZqC1 — Original Benjamin Manning (@ManningOriginal) February 6, 2020

10p from every pint of Manning's Best Bitter will go to the Buy Manning's Pit appeal. 10p from every pint of Manning's Best Bitter will go to the Buy Manning's Pit appeal.

Some of the proceeds from the brew on offer at Pilton's Reform Inn will go towards bid to raise enough money to buy the local beauty spot Manning's Pit and preserve it from development.

Benjamin Manning, the controversial publican from Pilton who came to local fame (and notoriety) in the 1850s, was surely there in spirit when members of the Friends of Manning's Pit met up at the Reform to sample the new Manning's Best Bitter.

"Ten pence of every pint sold will go towards the campaign," said publican Esther Davies.

"The beer is made by Greys brewery, but my wholesale company (WWC) designed the logo and named the beer for me! It is a 3.6 per cent smooth flow session bitter with a malty flavour."

If you'd like to support the appeal, go to https://manningspit.com/buy_mannings_pit .