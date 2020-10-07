Brandon Woodger pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to the victim in an attack at her home on January 21 this year.

Hotel worker Woodger, aged 23, formerly of Hornebrook Avenue, Ilfracombe, but now living in the Midlands, also admitted assaulting the woman’s son by battery during the same incident.

Both offences happened after he met her on a bus and they went back to her home, where he drank vodka with her for about two hours before the attack.

He punched her in the face and dragged her around the room, leading to some of her clothing being dislodged. A charge of sexual assault relating to that has been dropped.

Kelly Scrivener, prosecuting, asked for the sentence to be delayed so an updated victim personal statement could be obtained.

Peter Coombe, defending, said Woodger is lightly convicted and would benefit from a pre-sentence report being prepared by the probation service.

He said: “It is clear that alcohol was an issue on this occasion. I would ask for a report despite the fact that the most likely disposal is an immediate custodial sentence. There are issues which the probation service can address.”

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case at Exeter Crown Court until November 9 and told Woodger: “The fact that I am granting bail and ordering a report are no indication of the sentence. This was a serious matter.”