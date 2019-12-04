The house in Coach Drive off the A386 was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze which started in the early hours of Monday morning (December 2).

Fire crews from Bideford, Torrington and Barnstaple attended after receiving the call at around 5.50am.

The single track road was cordoned off by police as firefighters tackled the blaze.

One woman was able to leave the property and was checked over by paramedics.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called by the ambulance service to a fire at a property in Upcott, Bideford at around 6.50am on Monday, December 2.

"A male occupant is currently unaccounted for. His next of kin are aware.

"Investigations are currently ongoing whilst a scene examination is carried out.

"The incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time."

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have been delayed in starting a full investigation into the blaze due to fears the building could collapse.

A spokesman from the fire service said: "We are working with the police on how to access the building, as it is unstable and has the potential to collapse."