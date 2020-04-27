Police were called to the A3079 at Cookworthy Moor near Halwill at around 4.20pm on Sunday, April 26 after the collision between a silver Volkswagen Golf and a blue tractor.

The driver of the Volkswagen – a local man in his 50s – was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

Specialist and forensic officers were called to the scene and a full investigation took place working to establish what caused the collision.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.

In particular, they would like to speak with two motorcycle riders who passed the scene moments before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 482 of April 26.