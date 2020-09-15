The incident happened on Monday morning (September 14) at around 11.45am.

A male offender approached the man in Cross Street, taking his wallet with force. The incident saw the victim fall to the ground, causing his injury.

Moments before the attack the offender had been in the HSBC bank causing damage to a computer with a skateboard.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Barnstaple on suspicion of robbery and are appealing for information from anyone who saw either of the incidents.

Officers would like to hear from a member of the public who chased the suspect,retrieved the victim’s wallet and returned it to him.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/077260/20.