Man seriously injured at Appledore Quay - Witness Appeal

Published: 10:32 AM September 13, 2021

Police investigating how a 36-year-old man was seriously injured at Appledore Quay have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw an incident on the afternoon of Monday, September 6.

Passers-by flagged down an ambulance to help the casualty, who currently remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

He sustained serious head and other injuries.

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo said: “We’re investigating the circumstances leading up to a 36-year-old male being injured that resulted in passers-by flagging down an ambulance on Appledore Quay on Monday afternoon.

“The man is currently in a critical but stable condition and it is important that we speak with those persons that were present to help us understand what happened.

“If you were on Appledore Quay and saw what happened we’d be keen for you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 516 of September 9, 2021.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org