News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Man seriously injured at Appledore Quay - Witness Appeal

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:32 AM September 13, 2021   
A file photo of Appledore Quay

A file photo of Appledore Quay - Credit: Philip Halling

Police investigating how a 36-year-old man was seriously injured at Appledore Quay have issued an appeal for witnesses. 

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who saw an incident on the afternoon of Monday, September 6. 

Passers-by flagged down an ambulance to help the casualty, who currently remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. 

He sustained serious head and other injuries. 

Detective Inspector Praveen Naidoo said: “We’re investigating the circumstances leading up to a 36-year-old male being injured that resulted in passers-by flagging down an ambulance on Appledore Quay on Monday afternoon. 

You may also want to watch:

“The man is currently in a critical but stable condition and it is important that we speak with those persons that were present to help us understand what happened. 

“If you were on Appledore Quay and saw what happened we’d be keen for you to get in touch.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Sale of Bideford's Brunswick Wharf completed
  2. 2 'Monster' jailed after abuse victim tells judge of his torment
  3. 3 Man left with 'life changing' injuries after assault in Barnstaple
  1. 4 Free Appledore Book Festival event brings authors together
  2. 5 Two men arrested in connection with serious assault in Barnstaple
  3. 6 Man seriously injured at Appledore Quay - Witness Appeal
  4. 7 Everything Ellie receives charitable boost from Devon holiday provider
  5. 8 Intruder who confronted widow 90 in her Landkey home is jailed
  6. 9 North Devon MP urges council to do more to help with housing
  7. 10 Torridge approves support for North Devon Biosphere Nature Recovery Plan

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 516 of September 9, 2021. 

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

Appledore News
Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bideford Soapbox Derby 2021

PICTURES: Bideford Soapbox Derby attracts huge crowds to Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

person
Barnstaple's Kaia China-Sawyer will star as Cinderella in this year's pantomime performance

Barnstaple girl set to make professional debut in Queen's Theatre Panto

Joseph Bulmer

person
The winning team, The Corner House

Corner House pub holds football match in aid of Everything Ellie

Joseph Bulmer

person
Local historian and councillor Peter Christie opens the new workshop in East-the-Water

New Men's Shed workshop opens in Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

person