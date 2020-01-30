The fire service was called to Marlborough Court at around 11.20pm to reports of a smoke alarm sounding in the property.

When the crew from Bideford arrived they discovered a fire in the hallway of the first floor flat and called for a second appliance.

The man was rescued by fire service personnel, who gave him first aid and oxygen therapy before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

The fire service reported the property suffered 30 per cent fire damage and 80 per cent heat and smoke damage, and a communal area suffered 30 per cent smoke damage.

A statement added: "To extinguish the fire crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one safety jet, small tools, a short extension ladder and a thermal image camera."