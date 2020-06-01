The 23-year-old victim was approached by two men outside the Co-op supermarket at around 6pm on Monday, May 25, and was subsequently punched and had his money stolen.

One of the suspects is described as a white man, aged in his mid-20s and of a slim build. He was approximately 5’7” tall, with dark hair and short dark facial hair.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information which could help the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 or via email on 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 807 of May 25, 2020.