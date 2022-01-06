Man left with broken jaw and nose after Braunton assault

Police investigating reports of a violent assault in Braunton are appealing for witnesses and information.

The incident is reported to have taken place between 9pm-11pm on Sunday, December 26, at the junction of Caen Street and Exeter Road.

It was reported that the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted by a male and sustained a broken jaw and broken nose as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CR/112569/21.