A North Devon man last seen wearing flip-flops and boxer shorts has gone missing.

Police are looking for Ben Ravenscroft from the West Down, near Ilfracombe.

Ben was first reported missing by the police late yesterday (January 21), one of the coldest nights of the year so far.

He was last seen wearing flip-flops, boxer shorts and a t-shirt.

If you see Ben, please call the police on 999 and quote log number 20190122-0077.