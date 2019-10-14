Duane Rothery threw a bread knife and a large kitchen knife at his ex partner Blue Jones and her mother Denise as they used large cardboard box as a makeshift shield.

The two women were so terrified when he added a metal pole to his armoury that they scrambled over a six-foot high fence to take refuge in a neighbour's garden.

Rothery barricaded himself into a bedroom of the house in Bideford and had to be tasered twice by police before he was arrested.

He had forced his way into Blue Jones's home on the Grenville Estate at 4am after kicking at the door until he was let in. The roofer was drunk and aggressive and attacked both women before they fled into the garden.

Rothery, aged 34, of no fixed address, admitted affray and two counts of battery and was jailed for 14 months by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

He was also banned from returning to the house or contacting either women by a restraining order.

The judge told him: "This was an ugly and frightening incident in the early hours of the morning. You were heavily in drink and demanded admission.

"You became abusive to Blue, and when her mother remonstrated with her, you resorted to violence. You threw a pole and two knives while they cowered behind a box.

"They were so terrified they scaled a six foot fence in the garden before the police arrived. I take into account your genuine remorse and the time you have stayed out of trouble since your last conviction for violence."

Ian Graham, prosecuting, said Rothery was no longer living with Blue but visited her earlier in the evening. He returned drunk at 4am on July 5 this year.

The attack started after he called Blue a 'thick slag' and other foul mouthed abuse and Denise told him to stop. He hit her with a full plastic bottle, pushed her to the floor and kicked her.

She fled into the garden and Rothery grabbed Blue by the throat and pushed her against a wall before she also went outside. He started throwing the knives when the women said they were going to call the police.

They hid behind a large cardboard box and then scaled the wall, where a neighbour took them in and called the police.

Mr Graham said: "A neighbour saw them hiding behind the cardboard shield and said they looked terrified and very scared. They climbed over the six-foot fence and must have been really frightened to have done that."

Richard Crabb, defending, said Rothery accepts the nine-year relationship is over and plans to start afresh when he is released from jail. He himself needed treatment by paramedics to remove two taser barbs.

He said only two knives had been thrown and neither of the women had needed medical attention.