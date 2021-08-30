Man in 80s dies in agricultural vehicle collision near South Molton

Published: 1:17 PM August 30, 2021

A man in his 80s has died after a collision between two agricultural vehicles on farmland near South Molton.

Shortly before 3.20pm on Sunday, August 29, 2021, an incident occurred on farmland at Flydon Hill, Heasley Mill, near South Molton.

Two agricultural vehicles were in a collision on the farmland. Sadly, as a result of the collision an 86-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene by South West Ambulance Service.

Two other males aged 58 and 55 were un-injured.

Local officers as well as the Roads Policing Team and Local Crime team attended the location.

The next of kin have been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident has been commenced.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident are asked to contact Police on 101 quoting Log number 687 29/08/2021.