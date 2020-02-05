The man was found by police in an area of undergrowth on the Tarka Trail near the A39 bridge at around 10.50pm on Tuesday, February 4.

Police were carrying out searches of the area after receiving a call raising concerns for the welfare of a man in Bideford.

Paramedics attended the scene along with police, where the man was pronounced dead.

The man has not been formally identified, but his next-of-kin have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for coroner.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 4, after concern was raised for the welfare of a man, aged in his 20s, in Bideford. Officers carried out searches in the area.

"The body of a male was subsequently found at around 10.50pm in an area of undergrowth on the Tarka Trail near to the A39 bridge.

"Paramedics also attended the scene where, sadly, the male was pronounced deceased."