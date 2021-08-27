Man dies after early morning crash involving van and car on the A39

Published: 10:34 AM August 27, 2021

The incident took place on the A39 between Barnstaple and Bideford, near to the Brynsworthy junction - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A39 in North Devon in the early hours of today [August 27] in which a man died.

Officers were called around 1.30am following the collision between a grey Ford Tourneo van and a blue Toyota Celica on the A39 between Barnstaple and Bideford, near to the Brynsworthy junction.

The male driver of the car sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The female driver of the van was seriously injured and was taken to North Devon District Hospital.

South Western Ambulance Service and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene along with local and roads policing officers.

Emergency services are still at the scene and the A39 remains closed at this time.

Officers have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

They would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the collision or the vehicles travelling prior to the incident. Anyone who has relevant dash cam footage is also asked to contact police.

Please email 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 70 of 27/08/21.