Man denies murder of pensioner at bungalow in Northam

Published: 12:00 PM February 12, 2021

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a pensioner who was found dead at her home in North Devon last month.

Michael Robinson, aged 35, of Windsor Road, Northam, near Bideford, denied a single charge of murder when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the city’s prison.

He sat in a video booth at the prison and wore a blue facemask throughout a short plea and trial preparation hearing in front of resident judge, Judge Peter Johnson, the Recorder of the City of Exeter.

Robinson is accused of the murder of Carol Hart, aged 77, whose body was found after emergency services were called to JH Taylor Drive, Northam, at around 11.40am on Monday, January 11.

Judge Johnson adjourned the case for provisional trial date of July 5, 2021, in front of High Court Judge Mr Justice Garnham at Exeter, and remanded Robinson in custody.

Miss Anna Vigars, QC, prosecuting, said some forensic work is continuing but the full case will be served on the defence within eight weeks.

Robinson was represented by Mr Richard Crabb, who did not apply for bail.