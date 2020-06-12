Police were called to the A361 near Tiverton at around 3pm to reports of a one-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway between the Sampford Peverell and Gornhay junctions.

A 32-year-old man from Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident saw his car, a blue BMW, leave the road and collide with trees.

Police, fire and ambulance crews, including the air ambulance, attended the scene.

The road remained closed as officers, the road policing team and a collision investigation unit completed a forensic investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 478 of June 11.