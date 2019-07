The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Tuesday, May 21, at an address in Marlborough Road, Ilfracombe.

Ross Wyborn, 24, from Ilfracombe, has been charged with two counts of rape of a woman over the age of 16 and assault by digital penetration.

He has also been charged with assaulting a child.

Wyborn has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 18.