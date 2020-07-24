Police were called to a house in Stucley Road at 6pm on Wednesday, July 22 following reports a woman had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scene where the victim, a woman in her 20s, had sustained multiple injuries to her arm and head.

She has since been discharged from hospital.

Nathan Stewart, aged 31, from Bideford, has been charged with GBH with intent, possession of a bladed article and two counts of criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, July 24).