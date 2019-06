A man is in hospital with a serious head injury after being assaulted in Barnstaple.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked in Boutport Street near the Anatolia 2 restaurant, at about 2am on Sunday, June 2.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by phoning 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CR/048615/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.