Police, fire and ambulance crews attended an address in the town in response to a concern for welfare.

The man made several threats, forcing police to close part of the A3072 and Trewyn Road while they negotiated with him at the property.

Police said the man eventually exited the property and was arrested on suspicion of making threats to harm before being taken to hospital.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police attended an address in Holsworthy on Tuesday, June 30 following the concern of the welfare of a male occupant.

“Following several threats being made, a localised road closure was put in place while negotiations took place at the property.

“The man eventually exited the address and was compliant with police.

“He was arrested on suspicion of making threats to harm and was conveyed to hospital to be checked over.

“He remains under arrest.”