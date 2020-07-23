Police were called to an address in Stucley Road on Wednesday (July 22) at 6pm following reports a woman had been stabbed.

Emergency services attended the scene where a woman in her 20s had suffered what police described as ‘multiple serious injuries’ to her arm and head.

The suspect was reported to have left the scene on foot, damaging multiple parked cars nearby.

A 31-year-old man from Bideford was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police said the victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 786 of July 22.