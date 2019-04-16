The incident took place on the B3233 at Bickington, at the junction with North Lane, at around 10.30pm on Saturday 13 April.

It involved a Citroen Berlingo van and a Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man from Barnstaple, suffered serious leg injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to North Devon District Hospital.

A 44-year-old man from Bideford has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to assist with their investigation.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or observed either vehicle travelling along the B3233 prior to the incident taking place.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CR/032512/19.