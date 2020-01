Ashley Drew, aged 29, from London, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

He admitted being one of two men who broke into The Old Barn at Welcombe, near Hartland, on September 15, 2018, while armed with an axe and a metal bar and tied up two tourists with gaffer tape.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned sentence until January 31 and warned Drew that he is likely to receive an immediate jail sentence.