Man admits £500 till snatch from Northam Newsagents

Published: 11:58 AM July 5, 2021

A man from Bideford has admitted carrying out a raid on a newsagent’s shop in which £500 was snatched from the till.

Dean Hiscott, aged 30, of Cross Street, Bideford, pleaded guilty to theft and common assault when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.

The second charge relates to him pushing over a female shop worker as he fled from the Northam Newsagents after the till snatch on October 2 last year.

Hiscott also admitted stealing a bicycle the previous day and was remanded in custody to await sentence by Judge Timothy Rose.

Mr Paul Grumbar, defending, asked for another case in which Hiscott is accused of assaulting a police officer should be adjourned so it can be reviewed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He said the incident at the custody suite at Barnstaple police station was caught on CCTV which showed a brief struggle involving pushing and shoving rather than a serious assault.