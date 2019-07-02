The new nurses will support people as they go through cancer treatment, helping them to deal with and manage the side effects and consequences of their treatment. The cancer charity's investment is the equivalent of five new posts and will increase the Macmillan support nurse team to seven. They work across a range of cancer types, including haematology, lung, urology, dermatology and gynae-oncology, supporting patients as early as possible from their diagnosis and during their treatment. Part of their roles will be to offer patients 'holistic needs assessments', which help to flag up any side effects that are affecting them, or emotional and practical concerns, so that they can be addressed as early as possible. They will also help patients to support their own recovery through attending health and wellbeing clinics, support groups and end of treatment visits. Wendi Abraham, Macmillan partnership manager in the South West, said: